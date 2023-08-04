LL COOL J might have been in the game for 40 years but he’s showing no signs of slowing down, showing off his lyrical skills with a new G.O.A.T.-worthy freestyle.

On Wednesday (August 2), the rapper-turned-actor stopped by SiriusXM’s Sway’s Universe for a new interview ahead of this weekend’s Rock The Bells Festival at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

At the end of his chat with Sway, Uncle L was asked if he’d drop a few bars, which he accepted, spitting 16 off the dome over a menacing boom bap beat.

“There was smoke when the mother’s water broke,” he began. “The doc saw the horns/ Oh my God, it’s a G.O.A.T./ The nurse cut the cord, got shocked with a million volts/ Almost dropped him on the floor, but the baby started to float.”

He continued: “The whole world’s raving for the baby, the bell tolls/ A crowd gathered ’round, throwing punches and elbows/ Then his mama arose, and recited a poem/ Todd’s a Hip Hop God, fuck rock’n’roll.”

Take a listen to the track below:

Elsewhere during his chat with Sway, LL COOL J set the record straight on rumors that The Notorious B.I.G. dissed him on “Who Shot Ya?”, revealing he was actually in the studio with the late rapper when he wrote the song.

The rap legend was told of an ongoing theory brought forth by journalist Bonsu Thompson that one lyric in particular (“Old school, new school need to learn though”) was a subliminal shot aimed at LL.

related news LL COOL J Fans Left Upset & Confused Over Rescheduled F.O.R.C.E. Live Tour Dates June 17, 2023

According to LL, however, there’s no truth to that narrative. “I need him to stick to his day job, and if that is his day job, he might wanna reassess that shit,” LL jabbed in response to Thompson’s comments. “I got love for him, I’m just teasing.

“No, that’s not true. I’m in the studio when Biggie wrote ‘Who Shot Ya?’. Like, I was literally in the studio when he made the song. I was literally, physically in the studio with Notorious B.I.G. when he wrote ‘Who Shot Ya?’

He continued: “I said ‘Biggie, why you smoke so much weed when you write these joints?’ He said, ‘It makes me feel like I’m in the track,’ and we just started laughing.

“He was doing what rappers do: ‘Old school, new School.’ He’s saying whoever want it, can get it. That’s regular … Now it’s about selling swag, and that’s okay, I’m not judging but I’m just saying, that’s 100 percent false.”