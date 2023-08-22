LL COOL J has let it be known that he disapproves of rappers who want to bow out of the game for good, rather than continue to make the most of their career.

During a recent interview with Sway in the Morning, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame MC didn’t hold back when discussing what being a Hip Hop artist means to the culture.

“Hip Hop is not a sport,” LL declared. “It’s like playing guitar or the horn — it’s not a sport. So I don’t have to stop doing what I do and stop recording at 34.

“I hear artists all the time flirting with retirement. And that’s really insecurity because they don’t know whether or not they’re going to be able to continue on in their careers. At least that’s how it comes off to me.”

He continued: “I think it’s insecurity. At a minimum, it’s a slight lack of gratitude. It’s a little bit ungrateful because you’re in a position to have a great career, and you’re flirting with retirement for absolutely no reason, other than the fact that you don’t know what to do next.

“But that’s what greatness is about. Greatness is about being willing to go into uncharted territory. When you go into uncharted territory, you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

While LL COOL J didn’t name any names, his comments could be directed at any number of rappers who’ve publicly contemplated hanging the mic up.

Perhaps the most famous example is JAY-Z, who announced his plan to retire in 2003 after releasing The Black Album — only to return three years later with Kingdom Come.

Lupe Fiasco has also flirted with the idea of retirement since as far back as 2007, while The Game claimed he was calling it quits in 2019 following the release of the ironically-titled Born 2 Rap.

Other rappers who have teased retirement include Doja Cat and Young Thug.

Meanwhile, LL COOL J continues to hold the culture down and is readying a new album with features from heavy-hitters like Eminem, Nas and Fat Joe.

While LL needs no assistance on the mic, the as-yet-untitled project will also boast big-name guests including Rick Ross and Saweetie, AllHipHop reported earlier this year.

With the exception of Joey Crack, who featured on the “I Shot Ya (Remix)” back in 1995, it’ll mark the first time each of those artists has appeared on wax with the Queens, New York legend.

Eminem was originally supposed to be on LL’s G.O.A.T. 2 in 2014, and while that project got shelved, LL continued to tease a Slim Shady collaboration on his long-awaited 14th studio album.

“He actually did his vocals and everything,” he told Billboard in 2016. “It really happened. I want the overall project to be good. Em is my man and I love him. He’s also a friend of mine, so we’ll definitely get it poppin’. The world has been waiting for that. They’ll get it the right way and it’s gonna be amazing.”

Although the song never saw the light of day, the pair eventually shared the stage in 2021 at LL COOL J’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Em helped his Hip Hop hero perform “Going Back to Cali” and “Rock the Bells.”