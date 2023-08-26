Lloyd Banks is still going hard in the paint, and his assist on Conway The Machine and 38 Spesh’s latest collaborative single is further proof of his bravado.

On Friday (August 25), the pair finally announced the release date for their joint album while dropping a cut from it featuring the G-Unit veteran. “LATEX GLOVES” upholds the lyrical dominance all three MCs have cultivated over their careers, with Banks shunning those who continue to doubt him, spitting: “Haters ain’t gonna stop me.”

“Banks shouted me out on Twitter, so I reached out. He asked me to jump on his album and then returned the favor” 38 Spesh said about the power trio getting together to make music. “He seemed like the perfect fit for the first single for me and Conway’s project.”

Speshal Machinery is currently slated for a September 8 release. Check out its first preview below:

Conway has earned quite the reputation among seasoned Hip Hop spitters, with many giving the former Griselda member his flowers and even showing interest in working with him. In recognizing that, the Buffalo rapper hasn’t ruled out any possibilities.

The Machine has had a spectacular run so far and as of now, it seems like he can’t be stopped from shooting for the stars. That is precisely why he is still hopeful about collaborating with André 3000 and Lauryn Hill in the future.

In mid-July, he posted a clip from a Juan Ep is Life interview he did with Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds two months prior. The Instagram clip sees him pick the OutKast and Fugees alumni as his dream collabs, but “not on the same song.”

“I shoot for them all,” Conway said, publicly asking both icons to hit him back. “Queen Lauryn, my brotha Three Stacks, if you’re listenin’… ”

In the second slide of the same IG post, he shared a snippet from his song “André 3000,” released as part of Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album.

“I was uninspired for a minute, this brought me back/ I’m an OutKast like Big Boi, but I’m more Three Stacks/ I might retire and play the flute, I’m so bored with rap,” he spits on the track.