Lloyd Banks looks like he’s ready to get spooky again this season as he’s teased the return of his fan-favorite Halloween Havoc series.

On Monday (October 16), the PLK fired off a haunting trailer to announce that his beloved mixtape serieshas been revived and a fourth installment is on the way. “Havoc is coming,” the trailer reads with a screech.

Fans were hyped at the return of the series which will be the first installment since 2016. “Halloween havoc [Fire emojis] Can we get a cold corner for the winter too,” one person asked, while another added: “Every October it’s monster bars!”

Watch the trailer below:

Banks didn’t provide an exact release date for the tape but one can assume it will arrive on Halloween or the closest Friday prior which would fall on October 27.

The first Halloween Havoc landed in 2008 with the follow-up mixtapes in the series arriving in 2015 and 2016.

The former G-Unit rapper returned with DJ Whoo Kid and Peersonile for their “Life Goes On” single in September.

Meanwhile, Banks’ former G-Unit boss 50 Cent dissed him as well as Young Buck while on his Final Lap Tour last month.

“They think this is something? Wait ‘til they see Lloyd Banks’ tour,” he joked while backstage at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

related news Lloyd Banks Shuns The Haters On ‘LATEX GLOVES’ With 38 Spesh & Conway The Machine August 26, 2023

Fif then targeted Young Buck by saying: “Wait ‘til they see Straight Outta Cashville,” referencing the Tennessee native’s debut album.

50 Cent has been vocal about his grievances with his former G-Unit signees for years. In his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, the Power mogul said he felt like he could have done a better job at teaching Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo “how to evolve and change their habits,” claiming they had “unfulfilled potential.”

“While I was out hustling, Banks was more content staying on his porch and watching the world from there,” he wrote. “Banks wanted things to come to him, as opposed to going out and getting them for himself.

“That’s not me trying to assassinate his character — the guy has ‘Lazy Lloyd’ tattooed on his arm. He literally wears his laziness on his sleeve.”