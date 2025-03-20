Landmark Real Estate Development (LMD), a leading developer of integrated real estate projects, has announced the completion of all construction work for phase one of the Business Quarter (Quarter A) at ONE NINETY. This marks the first completed district within the landmark project, located in the heart of New Cairo. The final stages of finishing and handover are underway, with operations set to commence this month, marking a significant milestone in the project’s development.

Spanning 345,000 square meters, ONE NINETY is more than just a business destination; it is a benchmark for innovation and investment that reflects a modern vision for Egypt’s future. The project is a sustainable, mixed-use development, offering an array of services and amenities, including residential and hospitality zones, the Business Quarter, W Cairo Hotel & W Cairo The Residences, the Cairo Design District, retail and entertainment areas, and an Urban Park with vast green spaces and a selection of renowned fine-dining restaurants.

The project exceeds expectations in terms of design, sustainability, and smart solutions, incorporating eco-friendly green spaces and micro-mobility solutions. ONE NINETY is expected to attract over 60,000 visitors and 8,000 employees, with more than 2,500 employees within Quarter A alone.

Strategically located at the entrance of 90th Street in New Cairo, where it intersects with the Ring Road, the project features six different access points, including a private entrance directly from the Ring Road for seamless, traffic-free access throughout the day. Additionally, ONE NINETY is directly adjacent to the first monorail station on 90th Street, named One Ninety Station, which is connected to the project via a dedicated passageway, ensuring easy accessibility. This unique positioning makes ONE NINETY a standout development in New Cairo, catering to diverse client needs.

Phase One of the Business Quarter (Quarter A) at ONE NINETY is set to house several major corporations and financial institutions, including:

● The Arab African International Bank (AAIB) Headquarters, spanning 24,000 square meters, accommodating approximately 2,000 employees, making it the largest of its kind in Egypt.

● The PWC headquarters, with over 800 employees.

● Several multinational and local companies, including Turkish Airlines, ADNOC’s subsidiary Fertiglobe, and Chalhoub Group, which will soon open their offices.

● A diverse selection of high-end support retail brands, restaurants, and cafés, including several making their debut in Egypt.

Eng. Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD, stated: “ONE NINETY represents a transformative step in the development of integrated real estate communities and an inspiring vision for the future of entrepreneurship. The completion of Phase One (Quarter A) of the Business Quarter reflects our commitment to delivering projects that meet the highest standards of quality and innovation. We take pride in our partnerships with world-renowned institutions, reinforcing the project’s position as a benchmark for business and investment in Egypt.”

Sultan further added: “The exceptional location of ONE NINETY in New Cairo has attracted investments of approximately EGP 900 billion. It is the ideal choice for companies seeking a modern and fully integrated business ecosystem. Our goal is to make this development a landmark destination for those looking to enjoy every moment of their time here while serving as a major attraction for both local and international investors. We are excited to witness its continued growth and success, and we look forward to completing the remaining phases, including the W Cairo Hotel, which we are developing in collaboration with leading global consultancies and luxury brands. The structural framework for W Cairo is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.”

As Egypt and Africa’s first-of-its-kind development, ONE NINETY embraces a forward-thinking approach to sustainability and reducing running costs, incorporating:

● Electric vehicle charging stations

● Energy-efficient solar panels

● Water recycling technologies to conserve natural resources

LMD is committed to collaborating with global partners who share its sustainability-driven vision, including:

● SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill), one of the world’s leading architectural firms

● BGB, a renowned global engineering consultancy

● Marriott International, bringing its luxury W Hotels brand to Africa for the first time, redefining premium hospitality experiences

About LMD

Landmark Real Estate Development (LMD) is a leading real estate developer, established in 2007, specializing in creating exceptional residential and commercial experiences. Since its inception, LMD has been known for its innovative concepts and extensive expertise, delivering high-end, multi-use projects in Egypt’s prime locations. The company is dedicated to building integrated communities that set new benchmarks for quality and design.

As part of its expansion strategy beyond Egypt, LMD has launched several landmark projects in Dubai, Spain, and Greece. The company’s portfolio includes 10 major developments in Egypt, such as:

● One Ninety

● Stei8ht

● There

● More Residences

● Office Villas

● Eastside

● Eastmed

● Zoya (North Coast)

LMD has also expanded into Europe, launching “Muntaner 91” in Barcelona, followed by five world-class projects in Greece, including “Karaiskaki 15” and “Archimidous 5.”

For more information, please visit: https://lmd.com.eg/

Tax registration number: 276-421-116