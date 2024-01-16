Off-peak tickets are to be scrapped on trains between London and Edinburgh, in a move that the operator London North Eastern Railway described as “simplifying fares” but rail users denounced as signalling the end of affordable, immediate travel on the route.

LNER said the change meant journeys would be priced more closely to demand to make rail travel more attractive, with only three types of fare now available for journeys directly between London King’s Cross and Newcastle, Berwick and Edinburgh.

One of those is a new “70min Flex” that allows customers to travel on other LNER services up to 70 minutes before or after their original booked journey.

However, it means the most expensive anytime fare may now need to be bought for immediate travel, or for fully flexible travel. That fare currently costs £193 one-way between the English and Scottish capitals, rather than £87 for a flexible super-off peak ticket.

The scheme is being introduced as a two-year pilot on limited routes but LNER’s previous trial, the scrapping of return tickets implemented in 2020, has become wider industry practice.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said the firm was “at the forefront of rail reform”, adding: “Simplifying fares is vital in making rail travel more attractive.

“This exciting new pilot is the next step in our plans to overhaul complicated and outdated ticketing options and we look forward to hearing feedback from our customers.

“We believe that making fares simpler, smarter, and fairer, while introducing value for money and modern flexibility, will encourage more people to choose to travel by rail, the most sustainable travel choice.”

But rail expert Mark Smith, better known as the Man in Seat 61, said it was “a major worsening” of fares for most consumers. Moves towards simpler fares and airline-style ticketing had been promised, he said. “We expected the three types to be anytime, off-peak and advance. Instead we now have anytime – fully flexible but unaffordable – and the rest are advance.

“It takes walk-up travel away from the railway. It’s very nice for the railway operator but a straitjacket for the passenger.

“At the moment you know the maximum you pay [to go between London to Scotland] is £87 on a Sunday afternoon. And it’s refundable. Now if your plans change you can wave goodbye to your money.”

LNER said off-peak and super off-peak fares only represented 11% of journeys included in the pilot scheme. They will be axed from 5 February.

A spokesperson said there would be more advance fares available under the trial, for purchase up to five minutes before departure.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “We are delivering on our commitment to reform the railways, working with operators to provide passengers with simpler and more flexible tickets that better suit their needs.”

Alex Robertson, the chief executive at the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said the trial was “a radical change for passengers”, adding: “We look forward to hearing how the trial progresses and will be monitoring that it does indeed deliver better value for money tickets for passengers.”