While less than 1,000 Siamese crocodiles remain in the wild, community members in Laos have released ten of the rare animals into a local wetlands to boost the population.

While crocodiles are not hunted, the species (Crocodylus siamensis) is ranked as Critically-Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature because of the threats of entanglement in fishing nets, the clearance of wetlands, and seasonal draining of habitat to expand dry-season rice cultivation.

Unlike many of its other aggressive cousins, the Siamese crocodile is not a threat to humans. Communities that reside close to the species’ habitat hold the crocodiles in high regard spiritually—believing they bring good luck.

The Xe Champhone Wetland where they were released is located in the Savannakhet province which represents the larger of two ‘Ramsar sites’ (Wetland of International Importance).

It’s home to an abundance of aquatic biodiversity such as endangered turtle species and waterfowl.

A dedicated conservation program for the Siamese crocodile is in place in the four target districts where they’re found. Volunteers work with government officials and eggs are collected to be transported to the village administration office for incubation at ambient temperature for about two months.

Once hatched, the baby crocodiles will be raised for about 32 months—at which time they will exceed 3 feet in length—and then released back into the wetlands. 163 small crocodiles are currently being nursed by the crocodile conservation team at the village level.

Since the start of the program, a total of 183 crocodiles have been successfully released back into the wild. 6 to 8 nests are being found each year, and based on these nest counts, an estimated population of 200-250 Siamese crocodiles inhabit the Xe Champhone Wetlands.

The new visitors’ center offers an immersion in the incredible biodiversity of the Xe Champhone wetlands. With educational panels displayed all along the visitors’ path as well as wall murals on the crocodile’s life.

“I hope that the opening of the Xe Champhone Wetland and Crocodile Information Center, along with today’s release of the crocodiles, will bring lasting benefits to local communities as part of a long-term conservation effort,” said Mr. Khammone Thilavong, Deputy Director of Provincial Forestry and Agriculture Ministry, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society, which assisted in the reintroduction, and released a statement on the success.

“I also trust that everyone here shares a strong commitment to environmental preservation and the protection of these endangered species.”

This article by Andy Corbley was first published by Good News Network on 28 May 2025. Lead Image: One of the Siamese crocodiles released – credit Phetpakay Bounhaxay © WCS.



