



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking hot in the summer is all about keeping cool. You can put on the loveliest outfits, but if the temperatures outside are sizzling, this could result in an uncomfortable and sweaty day. You just need to find cute clothing crafted with season-friendly materials, including those that wick away moisture and dry quickly to keep you fresh.

One gorgeous garment that’s made with a blend of two breathable fabrics is 61% off at Loft’s Semi-Annual Sale. The Gardenia Shirred Linen Blend Button Midi Dress, which normally retails for $110, was previously reduced to $85. However, an extra 50% off during the savings event brings the total price down to just $42.

Gardenia Shirred Linen Blend Button Midi Dress, $42 (was $110) at Loft

The Gardenia Shirred Linen Blend Button Midi Dress. Courtesy of Loft

Featuring a pretty pattern of white gardenia flowers and green leafy branches dancing on a soft blue background, this dress is seriously cute. The piece is further elevated with ruched short sleeves, a cinched waist, and a stylish square neckline. As a bonus, the button front stops midway down the skirt, creating a natural slit at the bottom for an extra breeze.

One shopper said, “Beautiful dress! A very flattering summer frock.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Lots of compliments! Fits perfectly and is super flattering. The colors are soft and attractive. The slit is perfect, and it’s a really nice material.”

Crafted with 55% linen and 45% viscose, this fabric drapes nicely, is breathable, and absorbs moisture. The unlined sleeves provide extra airflow, while a lined bodice smoothes and prevents undergarments from being transparent.

Related: Nordstrom is selling a ‘spacious’ $480 Samsonite luggage set for $300, and reviewers say it is ‘lightweight’

One reviewer said, “A truly great fit and style. So dreamy! This is the dress I get the most compliments on!”

Add the trendy Gardenia Shirred Linen Blend Button Midi Dress to your cart while it’s still available for just $42. Don’t wait, because some sizes have already sold out.

If your size isn’t available, keep scrolling to check out other fashion-forward dresses under $50 at Loft’s Semi-Annual Sale.

Floral Embroidered Poplin Shirred Mini Dress, $40 (was $100) at Loft

The Floral Embroidered Poplin Shirred Mini Dress. Courtesy of Loft

One shopper said, “I absolutely love this dress! It’s such a fun and feminine dress. I received many compliments while wearing it.”

Floral Ruffle Strappy Maxi Dress, $47 (was $120) at Loft

The Floral Ruffle Strappy Maxi Dress. Courtesy of Loft

One reviewer wrote, “Pretty! Ruffles fall in the perfect places. It’s an adorable dress.”

Floral Linen Blend Ruffle Neck Mini Dress, $35 (was $90) at Loft

The Floral Linen Blend Ruffle Neck Mini Dress. Courtesy of Loft

One shopper wrote, “I really liked this dress. It’s so pretty and feels so good — and it looks great on!”