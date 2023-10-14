





Logan Paul, the YouTuber-turned-WWE wrestler who has dabbled in boxing in recent years, defeated mixed martial artist Dillon Danis by disqualification after Danis attempted to apply a guillotine chokehold on Paul in the sixth round of a boxing match in Manchester, England on Saturday.

Danis, a former ju jitsu world champion, was disqualified after making a second attempt to apply a mixed martial arts maneuver on Paul. In the fifth round Danis attempted, and failed, to take down Paul by the legs, costing him a point deduction. In the sixth, Danis, well behind on the scorecards, briefly caught Paul in a headlock before Paul pushed him to the canvas.

It was an embarrassing performance by Danis, who had engaged in deeply personal trash talk with Paul in the months prior to the fight and had vowed to knock Paul out. Danis averaged 12 punches thrown per round, per CompuBox, landing three. In total, Danis landed 16 punches over five-plus rounds. Paul threw 330 punches, landing 108, including 77 power shots.

“Dillon Danis truly is a coward,” Paul said. “Just a dirty, dirty human being. This camp was so hard. Dealing with a guy like that was not easy. He’s a true demon, a true coward.”

Paul announced after the fight he intends to return to WWE, challenging WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Danis left the ring without being interviewed.







