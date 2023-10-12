The Logan Paul boxing record isn’t the most attractive record, but you’ve got to admire what he’s done. Paul has brought a lot of attention to boxing; yes, it’s primarily influencer boxing, but some of that spills over into actual boxing and it’s worth something. Otherwise, how else would Logan Paul score himself a bout against Floyd Mayweather?

Here, we’re going to take a look at his record as an amateur and as a professional. Though a win in the squared circle has evaded him, he’s still putting up good matches against great boxers. Paul is quite the betting favorite for this bout, but his opponent, Dillon Danis, doesn’t have a pure boxing background, so take the odds as you will.

Logan Paul Boxing Record – Amateur: 0-0-1

Logan Paul made his amateur boxing debut in 2018 against his now-business partner, KSI. This was a closely contested bout and the scorecards reflected that as well as they could’ve, making the end result for this bout a draw. Both Paul and KSI will be part of this weekend’s card and they’ve both improved so much since their first performance against each other.

They are on the same card, but not as foes this time; this double-headliner PPV will be KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. But, I digress… Logan Paul sports an amateur boxing record of 0 wins, 0 losses and 1 draw.

Logan Paul Boxing Record – Professional: 0-1-0

Paul and KSI would run it back as professionals a year later. Though this bout was close as well, the judges had a winner for us. This bout did have some sloppy moments and there were point deductions because of them, but that’s in the past. Paul lost this, his lone professional boxing match so far, by split decision.

This was a big step up for both Paul and KSI. They both looked a lot cleaner in this bout and both pushed the other to a new level of stardom and skill when it comes to throwing some hands. Since, Paul has had an exhibition match, which we’ll get into in a second, but he’s been doing a good amount of work as a professional wrestler as well. That doesn’t translate into boxing at all, but it does show that he’s still an in shape, athletic guy leading into this bout against Danis.

Logan Paul Boxing Record – Exhibition

If there was ever a boxing match that won should be proud about, it’s one against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mayweather is the GOAT of boxing and he accepted Paul, a much younger and larger guy, as an exhibition opponent. This bout did go the distance, but since it was an exhibition match, there was no scorecards to read.