Fury’s plan
Looks like you can count Tommy Fury out of any more of these types of fights.
I kind of think he’ll be back, to be honest. This is where the money is for him.
Fury said: “He goes his way I go mine. I’m done with this crossover boxing.
“I’m done with the bulls**t. I’m going back to boxing.”
Recap
Here’s all the results from tonight’s card in full…
- Tommy Fury bt KSI by majority decision
- Logan Paul bt Dillon Danis by disqualification
- Slim bt Salt Papi by fourth round KO
- Deen the Great bt Walid Sharks by unanimous decision
- Anthony Taylor bt King Kenny by unanimous decision
- My Mate Nate bt Whindersson Nunes by unanimous decision
- Nichlmao & Alex Wassabi drew with Luis Pineda & B Dave
- Ed Matthews bt Swarmz by first round KO
- Tempo Arts bt Chase DeMoor by split decision
- Astrid Wett vs Alexia by majority decision
- DTG bt XS by first round KO
Jake Paul’s verdict…
Logan’s brother has been on Twitter, as expected:
“Dillon’s lucky security stopped me f***ing p***y Talked so much shit and is one of the worst fighters I’ve ever seen.”
Tommy Fury says…
“Thank you for everyone in Manchester who turned out. I did this for you. I love you, my home town.
“I don’t make excuses, but I couldn’t use my right hand for six weeks in the buildup.
“I’m emotional because fight by fight I’m changing my family’s life and my daughter’s life.
“I fought my heart out in there and that’s all I can do. He’s an awkward man but I got the victory tonight.
“I said from day one there will never be another Tyson Fury. I’m just trying to be Tommy Fury.“
KSI’s fury
KSI is not happy with this result.
He calls it a robbery and wants to appeal.
I’m not sure that’s the right word to use. He certainly has an argument to win this, considering the point deduction for Fury.
Personally, I think the scorecards were just about right.
It’s over
Tommy Fury has beaten KSI by majority decision.
KSI is furious. Tommy wins it 57-56 on two cards with the other a 57-57 draw.