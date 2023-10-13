Ladies and gentlemen, one of the biggest boxing events of the year is nearly upon us! Misfits x DAZN 10 (the Prime card) is a stacked card, and is headlined by a huge main event featuring KSI and Tommy Fury. Here, however, we are making our prediction for the most anticipated fight on this card – a seriously bad-blood fuelled co-main event between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. Read on to find our prediction below.

Logan Paul: Out For Revenge

This may be the most motivated and angry that Logan Paul has ever been.

Whether you agree, disagree or are indifferent to what Dillon Danis has said throughout the promotion for this fight, it has certainly had the desired effect – Logan is seriously, seriously p***** off. And that was before the events of the press conference on Thursday. Surprisingly, Logan Paul has not earned a single win in his boxing career to date. I think it’s fair to make the prediction that this is one win (and one scalp) he is massively motivated to claim.

Dillon Danis: Is the Joker Inside Logan’s Head?

Dillon Danis has done an utterly exceptional job of promoting this fight.

Whether you think Danis has gone too far or not by bringing Logan’s fianceè, Nina Agdal, into the fight (I personally think he has), Danis is nearly single-handedly responsible for this fight having as much hype as it does. And that is saying something. People have almost entirely forgotten that this fight is made up of one fighter who has never won inside the ring, and another who has never even laced up a pair of gloves. And yet millions and millions of people are utterly fascinated to watch this fight. Add to that the fact that Dillon (literally) spilled first blood by spiking Paul on the head with a microphone, and man, oh man do you have a PPV worthy event.

Touché, Dillon Danis. Touché.

Logan Paul: Path to Victory – Experience and Power

Logan Paul’s biggest path to victory in this fight is pretty simply the fact that he has actually boxed before.

Unlike Danis, Logan actually has quite a bit of ring time under his belt, and has also mixed it up with Floyd Mayweather, to be fair. So that is a big factor in Logan’s favour. The second big factor working in Logan’s favour is his natural attributes. He is an extremely big, powerful athlete who has the capacity to put some real damage on his opponents. He has landed big punches before, and has shown an ability to really put it all together. Okay, Floyd mostly carried him in their fight, but people were still very impressed by how well Logan acquitted himself in that fight. High praise, indeed.

Dillon Danis: Path to Victory – I Honestly Have No Clue

I’m usually not lost for words when making a prediction, but I am here.

I truly, truly have no earthly idea how Dillon Danis believes he can win this fight. Not only has he never boxed before, which is kind of a big deal when you’re preparing for a BOXING match, but he doesn’t even have a coach! Honestly, I have never seen a situation like this in all of my life as a combat sports fan/writer. I truly do not see how Dillon Danis wins this fight. The only kind of guess I can make at this is that Conor McGregor (Dillon’s long-time training partner) has somehow equipped him with a competent enough skillset/arsenal through training with him for so long, but Dillon has mostly been Conor’s crash test dummy, not a striking equal.

Like I said, I genuinely have no idea how Dillon Danis wins, or how he thinks he can win this boxing match.

Official Prediction: Logan Paul To Put Danis Down

Definitely the least shocking prediction I’ll ever make; Logan Paul should win the fight, and make it look easy.

Given the fact that Logan has actually boxed before, as well as the constant social media onslaught against him and his fianceé, Logan Paul is not just going to want to win; he’s going to want to hurt Dillon Danis, and hurt him badly. My prediction for this fight (in the absence of anything in favour of Danis) is that Logan Paul puts Dillon Danis down in the first round with a powerful KO.