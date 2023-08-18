Logic’s live performances usually promise impressive lyrical displays, but it was his physical attributes that stole the show during a recent concert.

The Maryland rapper hit the road with Juicy J for the College Park Tour earlier this year, and during a show in late June, he surprised fans by taking his shirt off and doing his best Ice Spice impression.

A viral video of the bizarre moment, which only began circulating on Thursday (August 17), showed a bare-chested Logic sassily walking to the front of the stage and hitting some hip-thrusting dance moves while performing “DadBod.”

He then turned around, bent over and gyrated his buttocks, before placing his hand on his private parts à la Ice Spice’s signature move. He also put his finger in his belly button and wiggled it around before sniffing it.

The audience didn’t seem to be grossed out by the rapper’s antics though as several fans could be heard cheering in the background, while one of his band members grinned in amusement onstage.

Check out the footage below:

this that rapper Logic????? hol up pic.twitter.com/RB0GjPOgz4 — trey 〽️ (@honestpapito) August 18, 2023

This isn’t the first time Logic has made headlines for his shirtless antics. In May, the 33-year-old became the butt of his friends’ jokes over his bizarre post-show cooling-down method, which involved him standing half-naked next to an open freezer.

“Homies won’t let me live after a hot ass show,” Logic captioned the video on Instagram, in which members of his crew could be heard making fun of him in the background.

On the music side, the former Def Jam signee recently announced he’s dropping a new mixtape called Inglorious Basterd, and gave fans a first taste by flipping Lupe Fiasco’s 2006 hit “Kick, Push.”

“Pick up the brush like Picasso, ’93 Nas flow/ 200 on the 101, watch as the nos go/ Straight from the underground, that lost flow/ Now we get Louis V, back in the day as a kid it was Costco,” Logic raps on the remix, which he dubbed “Still Pushin.”

While a release date has yet to be revealed, the project will continue the rapper’s recent prolific run following last year’s Vinyl Days and College Park, which arrived this past February.

Logic is also set to showcase his skills as a beatmaker by producing a new EP from Asher Roth.