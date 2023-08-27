Logic has continued to keep fans on their toes with a variety of stunts, from showcasing his best Ice Spice impersonation to flipping classic tracks while announcing new music and more.

Now, despite nearly tossing his lunch ahead of a major appearance, the Maryland MC has proven he can brave any storm — no matter how stomach-churning — and maintain mass appeal.

On Saturday (August 26) Logic took to Instagram where he shared a video clip in which he can be seen shaking hands and kissing babies at Fan Expo Canada — a four-day weekend chock full of family-friendly activities, community events, and all things fandom and pop culture.

“Fan Expo Canada was amazing!! I loved meeting y’all. Tag the next Con I should attend!” he wrote alongside the clip highlighting a reel of moments from the event, which included a run-in with Scooby-Doo actor Matthew Lillard and an admission he “almost threw up” prior to his arrival.

In a second post, the 33-year-old exchanged greetings with a fan at a meet-and-greet booth.

“I love you so much man,” a male fan said in the clip. To which Logic responded: “Dude thank you so much for being here, for taking the time, and have a great day.” When the male bystander informed him he’d waited for the opportunity to meet his idol for “ten years” Logic added, “I’ll probably see you around — I’ll be out there. Thank you so much.”

“Hanging with my fellow nerds today [black heart emoji],” he captioned the post.

In music news, the “Sucker for Pain” rhymer revealed earlier this month, plans to drop a new mixtape called Inglorious Basterd, sharing its cover art as well as a snippet from its opening track. “Still Pushin” is a remix of Lupe Fiasco’s early-career hit, “Kick Push,” — now available to stream online.

“Here is the album artwork for my free mixtape Inglorious Basterd coming soon!!” Bobby wrote on Instagram. “I just dropped the intro song called ‘Still Pushin’ over Lupe Fiasco’s classic ‘Kick Push’ for free for everyone on Discord!! Join and enjoy!! #RattPack.”

In the song’s outro, the 33-year-old spitter emphasizes his love for the craft by pointing out that the upcoming tracklist will be his “first free mixtape in ten years.”