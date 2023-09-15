The Logitech G502 is one of the most popular gaming mice in the world – and also the reigning champion of the last RPS Readers’ Peripheral of Choice Awards or whatever we called it at the time. There are both wired and wireless versions available across multiple generations, with the wireless models normally holding a steep premium – but that’s not true at the moment.

Today, the G502 Lightspeed wireless model is down to $75 at Amazon US when you use the $20 coupon on the product page, making it 50% off MSRP. Note that this deal is only for Amazon.com, not Amazon UK or other Amazon regions.

So what makes this gaming mouse so popular? There are a bunch of reasons, but the G502 Lightspeed is just a very safe choice. It’s got a wide, comfortable shape, plenty of programmable buttons, a cool dual-mode scroll wheel, bullet-proof Lightspeed wireless and Logitech’s excellent G Hub software. The mouse doesn’t do anything too weird to rock the boat – no holes, no super lightweight design, no strange shape – and just works reliably, right away and for years and years.

It’s instructive to look at the RPS best gaming mouse rankings, which put the G502 right on top as the best gaming mouse, the GOAT. James’ write-up hits the nail on the head, I think – he says that the G502 offers “a sweet blend of comfort, features and tactility, with plenty of opportunities for customisation.” He also mentions the removeable weights, which allow you to make the mous even heavier if you desire. I’d not personally go for that, but it’s nice that you have the choice if a weighty mouse is what you want.

I think that just about does it for now, so thanks for joining me once again and I’ll see you again next week with more PC gaming deals. Bye for now!