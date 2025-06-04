French wild-card entry Loïs Boisson upset sixth-ranked Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Wednesday in front of a boisterous and largely partisan crowd at Roland Garros to reach the semifinals of the French Open.

Andreeva repeatedly showed her frustration with the crowd, as excited fans chanted “Lois, Lois” between points, waved tricolor flags, shouted during play and even applauded the Russian teenager’s errors.

“It’s incredible. Thank you for supporting me like this. I have no words,” Boisson told the home crowd. “I ran a bit too much because I was so tense early on, but I fought hard in that first set, which was so intense. At the start of the second, I felt a little empty, but I hung in there and finished the job.”

The 22-year-old Boisson became the first woman to reach the semifinals at her debut Grand Slam tournament since Jennifer Capriati at the 1990 French Open. Boisson is also the first women’s wild card to reach the French Open semifinals in the Open era (since 1968).

She is also the youngest French semifinalist at a Grand Slam since Amelie Mauresmo at Wimbledon in 1999.

Boisson will face No. 3 Coco Gauff in the semifinals after the American star overcame sloppy play and dropping the first set to beat Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-1.

The first set was marked by momentum swings and brilliant shotmaking from both players. Boisson twice found herself down a break but fought back each time, using heavy spin and deep groundstrokes to trouble her Russian opponent.

Andreeva grew visibly tense on key points, struggling to maintain her composure and wasting a chance to close out the set when up 5-3. Despite saving three set points and forcing a tiebreaker, she ultimately handed the set to Boisson with two consecutive backhand errors.

In the second set, Andreeva responded strongly and raced to a 3-0 lead. But Boisson broke back with a thunderous backhand winner down the line, drawing a roar of approval from the lively crowd.

Andreeva received a warning after netting a routine forehand volley and angrily hitting a ball into the stands. She then argued with the umpire over a call that gave Boisson a break point. On the next point, Andreeva double-faulted and never recovered.

At No. 361 in the WTA rankings, Boisson is the third-lowest-ranked woman to reach the semifinals at a major in the past 30 years. Kim Clijsters (2009 US Open) and Justin Henin (2010 Australian Open) were both unranked for their runs.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.