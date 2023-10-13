This week on Loki, the trickster god goes to the movies, finally meets back up with his other self, and shows Mobius that McDonald’s is a high-quality restaurant that serves great food. The product placement is strong with this one.

Warning: The rest of this article is full of spoilers for Loki Season 2, Episode 2.

As this episode begins, Mobius and Loki have traveled to London 1977 in search of Hunter X-05, who has gone rogue in between episodes and apparently knows where Sylvie is. X-05 has apparently decided to adopt a life on Earth as a movie star–he’s now Brade Wolfe, star of the movie Zaniac (more on that shortly).

Loki and Mobius pull X-05 out of the timeline and back to the Time Variance Authority HQ, where they do a little bit of interrogation involving putting X-05 in a box that gets progressively smaller until it threatens to crush him. X-05 gives up Sylvie in Oklahoma–it isn’t explained why he knows where she is, but his intel is correct.

They find Sylvie in Oklahoma in 1982 at her McDonald’s, but she’s not interested in leaving. Her life is nice and boring here, and she likes it that way. But X-05, who Loki and Mobius brought along, is getting antsy–he says General Dox, his boss at the TVA played by Kate Dickie, is going to prune this and every other fresh timeline that has popped up since He Who Remains died.

So Loki, Sylvie and Mobius all go after Dox, and they manage to defeat her people and capture her, but they’re too late. According to the timeline graph, all the branched timelines have been deleted.

It’s hard to understand what this all means at this point, since the ending of this episode is a cliffhanger–we’re not meant to get it just yet. But we can take a look at the Easter eggs and hints from this week’s episode and see what we might be able to glean from them. If you missed our rundown of last week’s season 2 premiere, you can check it out right here.