Loki Season 2 Episode 2 has just dropped and like the first episode, it was chock full of fun Easter eggs and MCU references, including McDonald’s. Curious about the hidden secrets. Here is everything you need to know.

All Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Easter eggs

An Eternal makes a cameo

A Kingo Bollywood movie poster makes a blink-and-miss cameo appearance.

In the second episode, as Loki and Mobius are walking through the West End of London to find and confront X-5/Brad Wolfe, they pass by a Bollywood movie poster that stars one of Kingo’s “family members.” Kumail Nanjiani’s Eternal was last seen in 2021’s Eternals where he explained how he hid his immortality by claiming that he was from a long line of identical actors who replaced each other in each new generation.

A “Breaking Bad” nod?

The second episode of Loki Season 2 is titled “Breaking Brad.”

This is not only in reference to the character introduced in the episode, Brad Wolfe aka X-5, but also a fun little nod to the popular AMC crime-drama show Breaking Bad.

McDonald’s makes an appearance

Loki, Mobius, and Brad eat at McDonald’s.

The second episode of Loki season 2 finds Sylvie working as a McDonald’s employee in Broxton, Oklahoma. Also, Loki, Mobius, and Brad have a meal at McDonald’s, with Mobius complimenting the restaurant. He even thanked X-5 for setting them up with a good meal.

Loki mentions how he once threw Tony Stark out of the window

Loki mentions the alien invasion he caused in The Avengers and throwing Tony Stark out of the window.

After seeing Mobius lash out at X-5 after the latter agitates him, Loki tries to comfort him by mentioning how his own anger got the best of him in the past, where his rage at his brother and father caused him to lead an alien invasion of Earth.

Loki also humorously points out how he once threw Tony Stark out of the window in anger after failing to control him with The Scepter claiming, “It Wasn’t Tactical.” It was not only a fun reference but also hinted at how greatly Loki has changed since then.

