As the team’s plan to save Loki from time-slipping unfolded, the God of Mischief also took a worrying trip to the future, where he saw a TVA in meltdown and a cheery version of Sylvie looking for him. She emerged from an elevator near a old school telephone, which was ringing endlessly. Loki was unable to question Sylvie further or answer the ringing phone, as an unseen person suddenly pruned him just in time to be saved by OB and Mobius in the present.

In a post-credits scene, we saw Sylvie arrive in Broxton, Oklahoma in the 1980s via a branched timeline, and order everything off the McDonald’s menu, including some brand-new chicken nuggets.

When Does Loki Episode 2 Come Out?

Loki episode 2 will be available to watch on Disney+ in the US on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6pm PT/9pm ET and in the UK on Friday, Oct. 13 at 2am BST.

What to Expect in Loki Episode 2

In episode two of Loki, it’s likely that we’ll see Mobius and Loki try and figure out where Sylvie’s gone, and attempt to fix some of the worrying issues that have cropped up in the TVA since the rebirth of the multiverse.

It also looks like General Dox has her own plan to deal with the fallout from Sylvie killing He Who Remains. When we last saw Dox and her team, they were leaving quickly through various time doors inside the TVA. We know that she isn’t happy with the TVA-approved plan to finally stop pruning branches on the timeline – could Sylvie’s Broxton branch be in danger?