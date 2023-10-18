There are other story breadcrumbs being dropped in Loki season two, but the most important side quest is the one to find Ravonna Renslayer and Miss Minutes, who have disappeared. The duo could be the key to avoiding the total destruction of the TVA!

When Does Loki Episode 3 Come Out?

Loki episode 3 will be available to watch on Disney+ in the US on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6pm PT/9pm ET and in the UK on Friday, Oct. 20 at 2am BST.

What to Expect in Loki Episode 3

Sylvie may have remained in Broxton at the end of episode two, but we don’t think Loki will be happy to just leave her there working at McDonald’s. From Loki’s trip to the future, we also know that she won’t ultimately stay away from the God of Mischief and the TVA – one day, Sylvie will pop out of that elevator looking for Loki! But what makes her return to the gang and help them with their quest? Does Loki win her over in episode three? These questions and more should be answered in the next exciting installment of Marvel’s latest MCU series.

The imminent meltdown of the temporal loom will also likely continue to be a big focus in the third episode of Loki. OB, Casey, and Hunter B-15 still haven’t locked down a way to retrofit the loom to handle the sprawling multiverse, but General Dox’s massive timeline bombing at the end of the second episode may have given them a little more breathing room to address the issue. Speaking of General Dox, X-5, and the rest of the Time Keeper loyalists, what will the TVA do with them now that they’ve all been taken into custody? Is there any reasoning with General Dox, or is she a lost cause?

Another character arc emerging in season two is Mobius and the life that was taken from him by the TVA. Unlike many of the disillusioned workers there, including X-5, Mobius doesn’t want to know who he could have been had he not become a TVA analyst, but curiosity may get the better of him.