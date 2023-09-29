A brand new Loki Season 2 video for the upcoming return of Disney+’s hit Marvel Cinematic Universe series has dropped. Starring Tom Hiddleston, the next installment will be available for streaming starting on October 5.

The featurette highlights Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan’s eccentric and lively character OB, who might just become everyone’s newest favorite MCU character. It shows Quan describing his character who serves as the hidden brains of the Time Variance Authority, while the cast talks about their fun experience filming with Everything Everywhere All at Once actor.

Check out the Loki Season 2 video below (watch more trailers):

What to expect in Loki Season 2?

Loki Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently helmed the Moon Knight series. The next installment also features the return of Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Jonathan Majors. Joining them are franchise newcomers Ke Huy Quan, Rafael Casal, Game of Thrones’ Kate Dickie, and more.

“The next season picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority,” reads the synopsis. “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Season 2 hails from head writer and executive producer Eric Martin. The new installment will be executive produced by Martin, Hiddleston, and Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron.