Who is Ravonna Renslayer? When we’re dealing with characters from across the multiverse, that becomes a very difficult question to answer.

At the end of Loki‘s first season, Loki and Sylvie discovered that the judges of the TVA were not always functionaries designed to protect the sacred timeline. Rather, they were Variants captured from pruned timelines and forced to work at the TVA. That included Judge Ravonna Renslayer, who was, in another life, Rebecca Tourminet, a vice principal at an Ohio high school. During a Nexus Event, He Who Remains took Rebecca, christened her Ravonna Renslayer, and made her part of his army before installing her as a Judge in the TVA.

After Mobius told Ravonna about this secret history, she pruned him (he got better) and then left the organization to find out more about herself. Ravonna remains missing across the first two episodes of Loki‘s second season, but she does get referenced in a mysterious message. As Loki searches a TVA office for clues about He Who Remains, he uncovers a message from the deposed head of the TVA to Ravonna. He Who Remains expresses admiration and maybe even love for Ravonna, describing her as a mighty warrior, something we haven’t really seen in the show thus far.

While that description may not match the fastidious functionary of the MCU, it does recall the imperious character from the pages of Marvel Comics. Ravonna Renslayer first appeared in Avengers #23 (1965), written by Stan Lee and penciled by Don Heck. In a story that continues through Avengers #24, Kang the Conqueror seeks to destroy the Avengers by transporting them to 40th Century, where he’ll have an advantage. During the battle, Kang meets the ruler of Earth, King Carelius, and his daughter Ravonna Renslayer.