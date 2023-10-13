In the first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki, we learn that TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) has a deep longing for only one thing outside of the interdimensional agency where he works: to ride a Jet Ski. For reasons that are still unclear as of Loki season 2, Mobius feels so strongly about Kawasaki’s personal watercraft, that he calls it “a beautiful union of form and function,” arguing that “a reasonable man cannot differ.”

While Mobius may still yet have the chance to mount a Jet Ski in season 2 of Loki — the god of mischief does appear to timeslip onto a personal watercraft dealership in one of Marvel’s trailers for the show — the TVA agent/key lime pie appreciator is already getting wet and wild in Marvel Snap.

Developer Second Dinner released a variant Mobius M. Mobius card for its digital card game last week, making Jet Ski Mobius a reality — if only in-game. That card was included as part of the “Form and Function” bundle, which also included a Sylvie-inspired Enchantress card… and cost a whopping 7,500 in-game gold. (If you were to buy it outright, that bundle would have cost just under $99.99, though you can earn in-game gold through other means. That’s free-to-play game pricing, folks.)

But just look at this guy, having the time of his life:

Marvel Snap players who missed out on that bundle — or passed on it, due to the high cost — may still get a chance through the game’s rotating shop. They’ll just have to be extra patient (or lucky with the shop’s RNG).

Marvel and Second Dinner are very calculated in their timing of new cards and seasons for Marvel Snap. The card game’s most recent season was Loki and TVA themed, with cards based on Loki himself, Ravonna Renslayer, and Alioth — a highly controversial addition. Marvel Snap has since moved on to spooky stuff, with Man-Thing and Elsa Bloodstone being recent new arrivals, and Werewolf by Night coming soon.

Whether Mobius’ “Form and Function” variant card heralds live-action Mobius getting behind the handlebars of Jet Ski remains to be seen, but it seems like a strong indicator that he just might. It could help usher in the other big Loki moment we’re all waiting for: Owen Wilson as Mobius giving us his trademark “Wow.”