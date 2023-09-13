Lola Brooke took quite the tumble during a performance at New York Fashion Week this week – but thankfully her tiny frame came in handy.

The incident happened on Monday (September 11) when the Brooklyn rapper was performing her single, “Here I Come.” One moment she was on stage, the next she slowly fell off the side – but she managed to get right back up with the help of her dancer.

When footage of the incident made its way to The Shade Room, Lola jokingly noted: “Thank god I’m little I fell In slow motion.”

The “Don’t Play Wit It” rapper also added the clip to her own page, captioning it with a laughing emoji and adding: “Who ready for new music tho ? #R&BLolaaaaa”

Check out the tumble below:

Keeping her momentum going, Lola Brooke released her Clipse-sampled record “Blind Em” in July. In a behind-the-scenes interview with Mass Appeal and Google Pixel, the HipHopDX Rising Star broke down her journey toward its creation and what made her decide to remake one of the most iconic records in modern Hip Hop.

“The reason for me choosing ‘Grindin’’ beat, it was because, how it made me feel as a kid,” she said. “I was freestyling it in the lunch room all the time [and] I finally got a chance to go in the booth with it. So it was like, ‘This is your shot girl,’ and I just took it.”

Lola Brooke then talked about growing up as a tomboy in Brooklyn, representation as a woman in Hip Hop, how she creates her visuals, and more.

Brooke made sure not to disappoint on “Blind Em” and fell right into the production pocket with her bars and delivery.

“Pull my first billi’, top hundreds, it’s goin’ gold/ Never sold on my body that’s down below/ I done told ’em I been lovin’ on gangsters that never told/ I ain’t hip to those and I don’t mix with hoes (Grr),” she raps.

Alongside paying homage to Clipse, Lola Brooke also stands in solidarity with female artists of today and yesteryear.

Back in February, the BK native was thrilled to see her girl GloRilla take the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards for the Hip Hop 50 tribute – but she would have appreciated seeing Lil Kim up there as well.

At the time, she was stopped by TMZ as she left Los Angeles, and was asked her thoughts on Glo’s performance.

“Big big night,” Lola said. “That’s lit! I feel like I won too ‘cause she winning… If she can do it then we all could do it. Man GloRilla and her friends is legendary. They all fucking legendary. I fuck wit it. I vibe wit it.”

The interviewer then noted how there was an uproar online about Lil Kim not being asked to take part in the tribute that included fellow legends among the likes of De La Soul, Queen Latifah, Public Enemy, Rakim, Method Man, The LOX, Missy Elliott, Nelly and many more. While Lola at first didn’t really understand what he was referring to, she was quick to have Kim’s back anyway.

“Yo Kim, call me,” Lola said. “If you need me, I got your back. Don’t even trip about it. She the greatest. She the biggest. She the biggest by herself. She don’t need anything. I give her her flowers if she need ’em. It’s all good.”