A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a toddler was hit by a vehicle at a holiday park.

Two-year-old Isabella Tucker was struck at Horsley Hale Farm in Horsley Hale, near Littleport, on Friday, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The youngster, from Shadwell, east London, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, after the incident at 6.45pm.

Despite efforts to save her she died of her injuries.

Her mother, Vaida Sprainyte, said in a tribute released through police: “A beautiful daughter and little sister.

“It’s so easy to love you.

“Loved you from first sight and will love you forever.”

A 42-year-old woman from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, police said.

She has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough on November 24.

Police have asked that anyone who was at the holiday park and may have witnessed the incident to report information at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting incident 35/NT/16816/23, or call the force on 101.