Data released by the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday showed the region’s house prices fell by 1.4 per cent in August year-on-year.

London’s average house prices remained the most expensive of any region in the UK, with a figure of £536,000, down from £553,000 last August.

Meanwhile, nationwide house prices rose by 0.2 per cent in the 12 months to August, down from 0.7 per cent in July.

The average price increased to £291,000, which is little changed from last August but £9,000 more than the recent low point in March.

Prices in London have fallen 4.8 per cent over the last year, the biggest decrease of any region in cash terms at an average of £26,514, according to the Halifax House Price Index.

“These numbers reflect what was happening in August, and while we would expect a lull in the summer months with low activity, we’ve found that the housing market is not as exciting this autumn as it was in the spring,” said Alex Lyle, director of Richmond estate agency Antony Roberts.

“Buyers are waiting to see what happens with mortgages and if interest rates are held again next month, it will be viewed as a little pigeon step in the right direction.”