Denver Barkey, Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen all scored twice as the London Knights defeated the Windsor Spitfires 6-2 at Canada Life Place on March 21.

Barkey had a four point night with two goals and two assists.

Dickinson had a three point game with two goals and one assist.

The victory gave London 112 points on the season which ranks second all-time in franchise history behind only the the 2004-05 Knights. That club was named the Team of the Century.

Dickinson opened the scoring on a wrister from the right point just 1:04 into the first period.

Windsor tied the game on Jack Nesbitt’s 25th of the year at the 14:55 mark but Dickinson floated his 29th goal of the year into the Spitfires net before the end of the period and London led 2-1 through 20 minutes.

The goal gave Dickinson his 90th point and put him into some elite company.

He became just the 17th different OHL defenceman since 1980 to hit that milestone.

Ryan Abraham tied the game with a goal for Windsor that came right off a faceoff 3:48 into the second period but two goals by London had them ahead 4-2 going into the third.

First, Cam Allen found Denver Barkey with a stretch pass at the Spitfires blue line and Barkey scored in his return to the Knights lineup. He had missed nine games with an upper-body injury after being hit into the boards against the Niagara IceDogs following a goal that he had scored.

Kasper Halttunen became the seventh London player to hit 20 goals in 2024-25 when he blasted a pass from Barkey past Londoner Carter Froggett on a Knights power play.

Froggett had come into the game halfway through after fellow rookie Michael Newlove played the first half of the game for the Spitfires.

Barkey scored his 25th goal of the season on another breakaway in the third period and Halttunen added his 21st on another power play to finish the scoring at 6-2.

London was 2-for-5 on the man advantage and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Knights outshot the Spitfires 47-32.

The playoffs will open with Game 1 against either the Sarnia Sting or the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

The Knights are asking fans to wear white to games during this year’s playoffs. “Whiteout” shirts are being sold at the Knights Armouries.

John Tavares hits 1100

With two goals and an assist against the New York Rangers, former Knight and Oshawa Generals forward John Tavares passed the 1100 point mark in the National Hockey League.

Tavares hit the milestone in his 16th season and is now 68th overall in all-time career scoring in the NHL. Tavares finished his OHL career in London and helped the Knights to the Western COnference championship series in 2009.

London will complete their regular season schedule with a road game against the Erie Otters on Sunday, March 30 at 4.p.m.

The Otters won the first meeting of the year but London has won all four since then.

Coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at 980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.