London Marathon organisers said Sunday’s edition of the event set a world record for the number of finishers, eclipsing the previous mark of 55,646 set at last year’s New York City Marathon.

Organisers did not provide a final figure but said a new mark had been set at 6:35 p.m. with runners still crossing the finish line.

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men’s elite race while Ethiopian Tigst Assefa shattered the women’s-only world record.

“The TCS London Marathon is the world’s greatest marathon, and it is now officially the world’s biggest marathon,” Hugh Brasher, CEO of London Marathon Events, said in a statement on Sunday.

A record 56,000 runners had been expected to participate in the 26.2-mile race that started at Greenwich Park, snaked along the River Thames before finishing on The Mall.