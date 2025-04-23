The 2025 London Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, with the world’s elite runners and many thousands more hitting the capital for the much-anticipated event.

Here is everything you need to know.

How to watch

The London Marathon will be shown live on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Start times

Note: All times British Summer Time (BST)

Elite wheelchair race, 8.50 a.m.

Elite women, 9.05 a.m.

Elite men, 9.35 a.m.

General race, from 9.35 a.m.

Route

The race will begin in Greenwhich Park, and the 26.2-mile route will take runners past some of the most iconic landmarks in London, including the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. The finish line will be on The Mall.

Strava

Key landmarks:

Cutty Stark, Mile 6

Tower Bridge, Mile 12

Tower of London, Mile 22

London Eye, Mile 25

Big Ben, Mile 25

Buckingham Palace, Mile 26

Celebrity runners

Jack Wilshere, former footballer

Adele Roberts, radio presenter

Alexandra Burke, singer

Joe Wicks, fitness coach and presenter

John Terry, former footballer

Leonardo Bonucci, former footballer

Romesh Ranganathan, comedian and presenter

Kelly Brook, TV personality

Sir Alastair Cook, former cricketer

Sir Andrew Strauss, former cricketer

Sir Jason Kenny, former Olympic track cyclist

Inspiring stories

Lindsay Burrow’s run to honour husband, Rob

Rob Burrow helped to raise over £15 million for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charities after he was diagnosed, becoming a national treasure with former teammate Kevin Sinfield amid a raft of endurance runs.

Burrow’s wife, Lindsay will pick up that mantle on Sunday, running the marathon in his honour alongside her brother, Mark.

“Running the London Marathon after losing my husband, Rob, to motor neurone disease is not just a physical challenge; it’s a deeply personal journey of love, loss, and resilience,” she said.

“As I lace up my shoes, I carry with me the spirit of my beloved husband, Rob. His strength in the face of MND inspires me to push beyond my limits and find purpose in the midst of loss. This marathon represents not only a tribute to his incredible fight but also a celebration of the love we shared and the memories we created.

“Each mile I run is a testament to his enduring legacy, a reminder that even in the darkest times, we can find purpose and hope. I am running for him, for all those affected by this disease, and for the belief that together, we can make a difference.”

Laura Coleman-Day running in her wedding dress

Laura Coleman-Day, from Lincoln, is aiming to complete her 12th marathon in as many months on Sunday, but this one will be special. It falls on her wedding anniversary with her late husband, Xander, who died following a battle with leukaemia in February 2024.

To honour him, she’ll be wearing her full wedding dress. “The only thought that’s going to be going through my mind is him,” she said.

‘Blind Dave’ to run 17th and final race

Dave Heeley, known as ‘Blind Dave,’ will be running his 17th London Marathon. At age 67, it will also be his last.

He’s run way more than the London marathon, though. He became the first blind man to run seven marathons, across seven continents, in seven days. He later ran 10 in 10 days.