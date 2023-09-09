Da Vinci, a robotic surgeon, has celebrated its 10,000th procedure after nearly 20 years of helping patients.

It has been at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital for almost two decades, and its arms are operated by human surgeons.

Head of Robotics at the NHS trust, Ben Challacombe, said Da Vinci helps surgeons perform operations and it improves outcomes for patients.

Warning: This video contains close-up images of surgery.