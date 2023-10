Business Over the first three quarters of 2023, 23 companies listed in the UK, raising £953m, compared with 34 IPOs raising £1.16bn over the same period in 2022

London stock market sees just five IPO listings in Q3

The London stock market saw just five listings, raising £359.8m, in the third quarter of 2023 according to data from EY.

