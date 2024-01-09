Long walks to the fridge for a midnight snack could become a thing of the past for the future tenant of a tiny studio flat that has cooking facilities right next to the bed.

A Kensington flat is advertised for letting where a prospective tenant can literally cook their dinner in the kitchen while sitting on their bed – for £1,712 a month.

Images show a cramped studio flat in West Kensington, London, where there is barely enough room to stand between the bed and the hob.

Plenty of natural light shines through the windows of the main ‘living’ area, while neutral colours of pine wood, cream counter tops and champagne curtains add a touch of soothing ambience, despite the compact layout.

Meanwhile, the bathroom, decorated with blue tiling and white surfaces, has been built with a sink that sits over the toilet and a narrow shower shoved in for good measure.

The property is advertised as a double studio – but, with the bed in the kitchen and a bathroom where the sink actually sits over the toilet, making it difficult to turn around without bumping into a surface – a double may be generous.

The listening states: ‘A contemporary double studio apartment located in this period property in West Kensington, London W14.

The description also states that the apartment has been ‘recently redecorated and comes fully furnished.’

Boasting the property’s features, the advert reads: ‘It has a fully fitted kitchen. Tenants benefit from their own en-suite shower/wc with heated towel rail.’

Prospective tenants are even tempted with all bills included in the total monthly rental price – including electricity, water, heating and WiFi.

Council tax is up to the tenant to pay separately, but, with current annual Council Tax payments in the Kensington and Chelsea borough ranging from £948.27 to £2,844.80, the monthly rent total for the studio would be nearing £2,000.

The advert further reads: ‘Fairholme Road is located only 5 minutes from West Kensington tube and 7 minutes from Baron’s Court tube station.

‘Charing Cross Hospital on Fulham Palace Road, LAMDA School of Drama, Queen’s Tennis Club, Chelsea Football Club, Kensington Olympia Exhibition Centre and North End Road Market are also only minutes away.’

Another West London studio flat that has a single bed, microwave and hob crammed all into one tiny room went on the market for £275,000 in December 2023.

The property, which is opposite Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, lies on the third-floor of Princes Court, an Art Deco building on Brompton Road.

The flat has a floor area of just 109sq ft, but almost half of that is taken up furniture and utilities, leaving almost the same amount of space as a janitor’s cupboard to walk around in.

Amazingly, however, the flat also has a full bathroom with a shower and loo, as well as a second window in the side of the building.

It has an entry phone system, there is no ground rent to pay and a service charge of £1,000 a year is applicable, as is a bargain £25 a month council tax. It has a lease of 169 years.