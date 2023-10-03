Planned strikes by London Underground workers called off

Newsflash: Strike action on London Underground planned for later this week has been suspended.

The RMT union has announced that strike action planned for Wednesday 4th and Friday 6th October will now not go ahead. They had been called as part of the long-running dispute over jobs and conditions.

This follows “significant progress” made by RMT negotiators and London Underground Limited (LUL) representatives, the union says.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said:

“I congratulate all our members who were prepared to take strike action and our negotiations team for securing this victory in our tube dispute. “Without the unity and industrial power of our members, there is no way we would have been able to make the progress we have. “We still remain in dispute over outstanding issues around pensions and working agreements and will continue to pursue a negotiated settlement.”