Planned strikes by London Underground workers called off
Newsflash: Strike action on London Underground planned for later this week has been suspended.
The RMT union has announced that strike action planned for Wednesday 4th and Friday 6th October will now not go ahead. They had been called as part of the long-running dispute over jobs and conditions.
This follows “significant progress” made by RMT negotiators and London Underground Limited (LUL) representatives, the union says.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said:
“I congratulate all our members who were prepared to take strike action and our negotiations team for securing this victory in our tube dispute.
“Without the unity and industrial power of our members, there is no way we would have been able to make the progress we have.
“We still remain in dispute over outstanding issues around pensions and working agreements and will continue to pursue a negotiated settlement.”
Key events
Nick Dent, London Underground’s director of customer operations, has said:
“We are pleased that the RMT has withdrawn its planned industrial action this week and that the dispute on our change proposals in stations is now resolved.
“This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with our trade unions as we evolve London Underground to ensure we can continue to support the capital in the most effective way.”
The strikes which have now been called off would have caused severe disruption across the whole Tube network.
Transport for London had predicted that most Tube services would be severely affected or will not run on strike days, with a knock-on impact on services the next morning too.
The RMT also say that negotations at conciliation service ACAS have delivered progress in their dispute with London Underground Limited (LUL).
Announcing that strike action on London Underground has been suspended, the union explains:
Following talks at ACAS, RMT has managed to save key jobs, prevent detrimental changes to rosters and secure protection of earnings around grading changes.
The significant progress means that key elements have been settled although there remains wider negotiations to be had in the job, pensions and working agreements dispute.
Planned strikes by London Underground workers called off
Newsflash: Strike action on London Underground planned for later this week has been suspended.
The RMT union has announced that strike action planned for Wednesday 4th and Friday 6th October will now not go ahead. They had been called as part of the long-running dispute over jobs and conditions.
This follows “significant progress” made by RMT negotiators and London Underground Limited (LUL) representatives, the union says.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said:
“I congratulate all our members who were prepared to take strike action and our negotiations team for securing this victory in our tube dispute.
“Without the unity and industrial power of our members, there is no way we would have been able to make the progress we have.
“We still remain in dispute over outstanding issues around pensions and working agreements and will continue to pursue a negotiated settlement.”
There’s drama in the bond market, where the interest rates on long-dated US government debt have hit the highest level in 16 years:
The strength of the US dollar has pushed the Russian rouble to a six-week low.
The rouble weakened to 100 to the US dollar this morning, for the first time since mid-August (when it hit a 16-month low).
Reuters says the rouble is being “weighed down by foreign currency outflows and the country’s shrinking current account surplus”.
The rouble’s slump in August prompted Moscow’s central bank to hold an extraordinary meeting at which it hiked interest rates by 3.5 percentage points in an emergency move to support the currency.
The UK’s insurance sector’s ability to cope with a market crisis will be tested in 2025.
The Bank of England has announced it will run a “dynamic” stress test for the general insurance sector in 2025, which will assess its resilience to a marketwide crisis.
The BoE’s Prudential Regulation Authority, which supervises insurers, said this stress test will be “a significant change from previous exercises”. It will involve simulating a sequential set of adverse events over a short period of time to see how insurers cope.
The test would assess the solvency, liquidity and risk management of the general insurance industry (which offers home insurance and motor car cover, for example).
A weaker pound will push up the cost of imports from abroad.
Sterling is slightly lower against the euro today, at €1.152, down from around €1.177 in August (and €1.30 before the 2016 Brexit vote).
Mark Jones, partner at law firm Gordons, warns that it could undermine the move to lower food prices (which dropped 0.1% month-on-month in September, new data today shows).
Jones explains:
“Whilst it is good to see even a 0.1% fall in food prices, consumers shouldn’t get too excited by the news. Prices will continue to rise and we’re likely to see a significant increase in the new year.
Commodity prices are spiking again, the pound has weakened and suppliers to the supermarkets tend to agree increased prices which take effect in January. In the last three months, oil has gone from $70 a barrel to around $90 and given we import around 42% of our food, a falling pound won’t help food prices stay low.
We have at least another six months of rising prices.”