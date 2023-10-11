Londoner who went missing when Hamas terrorists attacked a dance festival in Israel has died, it was confirmed on Wednesday.
Arsenal fan Jake Marlowe had not been seen since the invasion early on Saturday morning when he was providing security for a music event in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.
On Wednesday afternoon, the embassy told the PA news agency: “UK national Jake Marlowe, now confirmed dead in southern Israel. Repatriation plans being put in place.”
The former pupil at the JFS School in Kenton, north London, reportedly moved to Israel two years ago.
Concerns remain for the safety of British citizens in the region, as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.
It comes after a top opposition Israeli politician said he has reached an agreement to enter a wartime unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Benny Gantz, a former defence minister and military chief of staff, will be part of a five-member “war-management” Cabinet.
Meanwhile, Israel urged citizens in the north to shelter saying “hostile aircraft” had entered from Lebanon.
Number of US dead in Israel rises to 22
US State Department has confirmed at least 22 US citizens have been killed in the Hamas attacks in Israel.
State Department spokesperson said: “We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected.”
The death toll is a rise from the 14 confirmed dead yesterday by President Biden.
British Airways suspends flights to and from Israel amid safety concerns
British Airways has suspended flights to and from Israel because of safety concerns, the airline said.
Prince of Wales “profoundly distressed” by Middle East conflict
The Prince and Princess of Wales are “profoundly distressed” at and “utterly condemn” the “horrors” inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.
The statment continued: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days.
“The horrors inflicted by Hamas’s terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them.
“As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come.
“Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds.
“Those The Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope – that of a better future.
“In the midst of such terrible suffering, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation.”
UN chief urges both Israel and Hamas to uphold ‘humanitarian law’
UN chief António Guterres has urged both Hamas and Israel to avoid escalation of the conflict.
“I appeal to all parties and those who have influence over those parties to avoid any further escalation and spillover,” he said today.
“I call for immediate release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. Civilians must be protected at all times. International humanitarian law must be respected and upheld.”
Death toll in Gaza hits 1,100 according to Hamas update
The death toll in Gaza from Israeli air strikes has risen to 1,100, an update from the the Ministry of Health in the territory says.
An earlier update put the total number of deaths at 1,000.
According to the new figures, posted on Facebook, the ministry says the total number of people injured now stands at 5,339.
Man from London confirmed dead in Hamas attack
A man who from Londion was working at a music festival attacked by Hamas has died, his family has confirmed.
Jake Marlowe, 26, was reported missing after the Supernova music festival not far from the Gaza border was attacked on Saturday.
A statement released by his parents, Lisa and Michael Marlowe, said: ‘We are heartbroken to have to inform you the crushing news that our son Jake has been confirmed dead in southern Israel.’
Jake was working as part of a security team at the dance music festival near Re’im.
lived in Ma’alot, in northern Israel, having moved to the country permanently in 2021.
His death has also been confirmed by the Israeli Embassy in London.
At least 260 bodies have been recovered from the festival site.
Pictured: James Cleverly comforts weeping woman in Israel
James Cleverly has been pictured holding the hand of a weeping Israeli woman during his visit to Israel.
The Foreign Secretary flew to Israel today in a bid to demonstrate the UK’s “unwavering solidarity” in the wake of the Hamas attacks.
He was due to meet with survivors and top Israeli officials.
British Airways supends all flights to and from Tel Aviv
British Airways has now confirmed it has suspended all flights to and from Israel because of safety concerns.
In a statement, British Airways said: “Safety is always our highest priority and following the latest assessment of the situation we’re suspending our flights to and from Tel Aviv.
“We’re contacting customers booked to travel to or from Tel Aviv to apologise for the inconvenience and offer options including a full refund and rebooking with another airline or with British Airways at a later date. We continue to monitor the situation in the region closely.”
It comes after a BA flight going to Tel Aviv turned around and headed back to London because of security worries, as we reported moments ago.
BA flight to Tel Aviv diverted back to London
British Airways has diverted a flight from London to Tel Aviv back to the UK due to security concerns in Israel.
A BA spokesperson said: “Safety is always our highest priority and we’ve taken the decision to return our Tel Aviv flight to Heathrow.”
Many international airlines have suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv since Hamas’ surprise attack on Saturday.
A spokesperson for Israel’s airports authority said rockets were flying around Tel Aviv at the time but were not an immediate threat to the BA flight or to Ben Gurion Airport.
She said the diversion back to Britain was the pilot’s decision and that no other flights were diverted.
Flight-tracking website Flightradar showed the flight in question, BA165, had almost reached Tel Aviv when it turned back.
BA, owned by IAG, said on Monday it was monitoring the situation in Israel closely but would continue to operate some flights.
London artist fears elderly parents, 83 and 85, taken hostage by Hamas
A London artist has told the Standard how she “fears the worst” after her elderly parents were believed to be snatched by Hamas militants from their home in Israel and taken hostage in Gaza.
Sharone Lifschitz, from Walthamstow, said her mother, 85, who uses an oxygen tank when she sleeps, and father, 83, awoke to the sounds of rockets over their kibbutz, Nir Oz, near the border with Gaza on Saturday morning.
Her father rang family members to warn them that he could hear gunmen shooting and yelling outside, and it’s believed shortly afterwards they broke into the family home where Mrs Lifschitz grew up.
Mrs Lifschitz lost contact with her parents after that, but heard via local residents that many people were taken from their beds, piled onto trucks and taken into Gaza by Hamas militants. She said around 80 people are confirmed missing from the kibbutz.
She fears her parents are among them, and has called on the British government to “immediately” call for the release of around 150 hostages thought to be in Gaza.
