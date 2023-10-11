A Londoner who went missing when Hamas terrorists attacked a dance festival in Israel has died, it was confirmed on Wednesday.

Arsenal fan Jake Marlowe had not been seen since the invasion early on Saturday morning when he was providing security for a music event in the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

On Wednesday afternoon, the embassy told the PA news agency: “UK national Jake Marlowe, now confirmed dead in southern Israel. Repatriation plans being put in place.”

The former pupil at the JFS School in Kenton, north London, reportedly moved to Israel two years ago.

Concerns remain for the safety of British citizens in the region, as the BBC reported that 17 UK nationals are either dead or missing, including children.

Read More

It comes after a top opposition Israeli politician said he has reached an agreement to enter a wartime unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Benny Gantz, a former defence minister and military chief of staff, will be part of a five-member “war-management” Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Israel urged citizens in the north to shelter saying “hostile aircraft” had entered from Lebanon.