In August, Randeep Hooda, and producers Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh were at loggerheads, with the actor-director claiming that he alone held the rights to the intellectual property (IP) of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Now, we hear the conflict between the trio has been resolved, paving the way for the release of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s biopic. Hooda and the producers are eyeing the February 23 window, thus commemorating the freedom fighter’s death anniversary on February 26.

A source from the creative team reveals that the patch-up was initiated by a common friend in September. “A mutual friend from Delhi made Randeep and Anand see eye-to-eye. The issue was sorted out amicably before Randeep’s wedding to Lin Laishram on November 29. The couple even attended Anand’s 60th birthday bash in December. A fresh agreement is currently being drawn out.”

Singh confirms the development, saying, “We are trying to finalise the agreement at the earliest as we want to release the film on Veer Savarkar’s death anniversary. The IP rights were with Anand and me in the beginning. But some people take advantage and artistes like us come under their influence. Now, the rights are with the three of us.” The movie will trace Savarkar’s contribution in the freedom struggle and how he shaped the Hindu nationalist political ideology of Hindutva. Ankita Lokhande plays Savarkar’s wife, Yamunabai Savarkar.

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Swatantra Veer Savarkar is an upcoming Hindi movie. The movie is directed by Randeep Hooda and will feature Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Ankita Lokhande and R Bhakti Klein as lead characters.

