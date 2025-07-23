There is a new entry for INDYCAR livery of the year — and it’s a rockin’ one!

Felix Rosenqvist will sport a Grateful Dead tribute livery along with SiriusXM’s Grateful Dead Channel, honoring the band’s 60th anniversary, for a pair of upcoming races.

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda will feature the one-of-kind look this weekend at Laguna Seca and the August 10th race at Portland International Raceway.

The custom car design comes ahead of Dead & Company’s sold-out concerts in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park August 1–3 in celebration of 60 years of the band’s music.

This isn’t the first time this season Rosenqvist’s ride has paid homage to music legends.

He teamed up with legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard at the Mid-Ohio race to celebrate Black Sabbath’s “Final Show at the Back to the Beginning” concert on July 5. Osbourne passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76.

The Java House Grand Prix of Monterey is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET live on FOX.

