The Martinique-based club Golden Lion suffered a humbling 12-0 defeat at Lille in the French Cup midway through an 8,600-mile round trip to play the match.

Golden Lion, the champions of Martinique and one of several overseas teams from the French territories to enter the Coupe de France, were drawn against the Ligue 1 side Lille in the last 64, and their journey began on Wednesday with a direct flight to Paris.

Three days later, they were no match for Lille, however, as Jonathan David and Edon Zhegrova both struck hat-tricks in a crushing victory for the hosts. Lille had 37 shots, Golden Lion managed one.

Yusuf Yazici and Hakon Arnar Haraldsson each scored two, while Tiago Santos and Amine Messoussa also scored in what was a club record victory.

After watching his players applaud their opponents off the pitch at the end, Lille’s manager, Paul Fonseca, said: “It was important we took this seriously, we respected the opponents and our public. It was important to play a match with intensity, and I’m satisfied with the state of mind we showed.

“We really respected our opponent, our game and our identity, that’s what satisfies me most.”