The world is about to witness a historic total solar eclipse, one of the longest of the 21st century. The eclipse will stretch across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East, causing a spectacular total blackout for 6 minutes and 23 seconds in specific regions.

According to the Times of India, this event is scientifically and visually exceptional, offering researchers unprecedented opportunities to study solar flares, coronal mass ejections, atmospheric ionization, and thermal changes. Although it will not be fully visible in most of Asia and the Americas, its effects will be widespread, including parts of western India and coastal areas.

The cause of the solar eclipse

This rare celestial event is the result of a perfect alignment: the Moon will be at its closest point to Earth (perigee), making it appear larger, while the Earth will be near its farthest point from the Sun (aphelion), making the Sun appear slightly smaller. As a result, the Moon will fully cover the Sun for a longer period. Additionally, the eclipse path’s proximity to the equator slows the movement of the Moon’s shadow, which further extends the total eclipse’s duration.

This eclipse is unique due to its exceptional length and geographical alignment. The path of totality—the narrow strip where the Moon completely blocks the Sun—will pass through several highly populated areas.

According to Space.com, this will be the longest total solar eclipse visible from Earth between 1991 and 2114, surpassing most others in both duration and clarity.

Observing the corona and the eclipse path

During the total eclipse, observers will be able to see the solar corona, the Sun’s outer atmosphere. The Sun’s brightness typically hides this faint plasma halo, making it visible only during a total eclipse. This makes the event extremely important for solar scientists, as studying the corona during an eclipse helps them better understand solar storms and their impact on Earth’s communication systems and satellites.

Countries that will witness the 2027 solar eclipse

The path of the total eclipse will be visible in the following regions:

North Africa (including Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, and Egypt).

Luxor, Egypt will be one of the best locations to view the total solar eclipse, as it will experience the maximum duration of totality at 6 minutes and 23 seconds.

Southern Spain.

Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Oman and the southern United Arab Emirates.

Why the August 2, 2027 eclipse lasts over 6 minutes

This rare eclipse is longer for two key reasons: The Moon will be at its closest point to Earth (perigee), making it appear larger, while the Earth will be at its farthest point from the Sun (aphelion), making the Sun look smaller. This precise alignment allows the Moon to completely cover the Sun for a remarkable 6 minutes and 23 seconds.

Essential safety guidelines for viewing the eclipse

For areas within the path of totality:

Only remove your eclipse glasses during totality, when the Sun is completely blocked.

Immediately put your eye protection back on as soon as sunlight reappears.

For areas experiencing a partial eclipse (including India):