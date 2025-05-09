



Scientists around the world are racing to unlock the secrets of longer, healthier lives. From promoting exercise and sleep to exploring longevity-boosting diets, they have identified a range of strategies that could help slow the aging process. Now, a groundbreaking new study in mice suggests that the key to extending lifespan might lie in something as simple as taking an injection that could add the equivalent of up to 16 years to the human lifespan. The latest study from the University of Barcelona suggests that a protein called Klotho could be a critical factor in longevity. Researchers found that mice injected with Klotho lived nearly 20% longer than their untreated peers, improving lifespan from 26.3 months to 31.5 months compared to control mice. For perspective, this would be translate to adding up to 16 years to the lifespan of an 80-year-old human. The protein not only improved lifespan but also appeared to slow several aspects of aging, including the decline in muscle strength, bone density, and brain function. The researchers used gene therapy to deliver a form of the Klotho protein, known as s-KL, to mice at two different life stages, either at 6 months (roughly equivalent to young adulthood in humans) or at 12 months (comparable to middle age in humans). Male mice treated with s-KL at 12 months experienced a 19.7% increase in overall lifespan compared to untreated controls. The mice treated with this protein also showed better muscle and bone strength, with less chance of fibrosis (muscle scarring), better regeneration, compared to those that did not receive the treatment. Although both male and female mice treated at this middle-aged stage showed notable improvements in physical performance, the extend of beneficial effects varied between the genders. While female mice showed greater improvements in muscle and bone health, they did not consistently outlive their male counterparts. This could possibly be due to unrelated health complications that influenced longevity outcomes. Although the findings published in the journal Molecular Therapy appear promising, translating them to humans may require more time and rigorous clinical testing. The scope of the current study was limited to mice, and biology can differ substantially between species. Also, before any Klotho-based therapy could be considered for people, it should be evaluated for safety, dosage, and long-term effects.