Legendary high school coach Kevin Boyle, winner of eight of the past 12 national championships, told ESPN he will depart Florida’s Montverde Academy for Spire Academy in Ohio at season’s end.

Boyle, a four-time Naismith High School Coach of the Year and future Hall of Famer, has coached three No. 1 NBA draft picks and also recently coached Duke star Cooper Flagg — the projected No. 1 pick this year.

Boyle says the move was necessary in light of seismic changes underway in the high school and college basketball worlds over the past few years. Since 2021, players across the sport have been permitted to receive financial compensation by profiting from their name, image, and likeness (NIL), transforming players’ decision-making process in planning their pathways to college, where significant earnings can await.

“The entire landscape of high school basketball has changed,” Boyle said. “There are new platforms for players to showcase themselves. Interest is growing. Expectations have changed, with players now having professional representation. Top prospects are looking for ways to maximize their development and image.

“This new situation necessitates different strategies, and Jonathan Ehrenfeld, our managing partner at Spire Academy, has the vision and commitment to help us forge the path forward. I want to thank Montverde for 14 great years and Jon Hopman and David Bernatavitz for all their support.”

Boyle arrived at Montverde in 2011 from St. Patrick High School in New Jersey, quickly building the rural, suburban Orlando prep school into a national powerhouse. He coached numerous top NBA draft picks, including Cade Cunningham, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, Ben Simmons, D’Angelo Russell and Jalen Duren.

Flagg, who spent two years at Montverde and was part of a team that went a perfect 33-0 last season, along with projected first-round picks Derik Queen (Maryland), Liam McNeeley (UConn), and Asa Newell (Georgia), called Boyle “the greatest high school coach of all time,” in a statement provided to ESPN.

Flagg added that “playing for Coach Boyle was a huge step in my basketball journey. His belief and confidence in me pushed me to grow and become the player I am today.”

McNeeley echoed those thoughts, saying Boyle “is the best high school basketball coach of all time, and I wish I could play for him just one more time.”

Montverde, currently 19-6, will attempt to extend its season this weekend in the inaugural Nike EYBL Scholastic Tournament in North Augusta, South Carolina. The winner of the 10-team tournament will earn an automatic berth to the Chipotle High School National Championship tournament in Indianapolis, which starts April 3.