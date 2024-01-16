VALENTINE’S Day isn’t far away, and if you’re looking for the perfect gift for someone special (or yourself), then you won’t want to miss this incredible beauty bundle from LookFantastic.

The LookFantastic Valentine’s Day Edit has just dropped, and it’s a corker – plus, it’ll save you over £170 on top beauty brands such as Elemis, Rodial and Eve Lom.

Shoppers will get this full size Elemis day cream in the edit

Valentine’s Day Edit, £55 (Worth £231) from LookFantastic – buy here

Available to buy now from LookFantastic, this limited-edition box contains seven full size skincare, hair and make-up products, guaranteed to get you looking and feeling your best this Valentine’s Day.

Altogether the contents are worth a whopping £231 but this edit will set you back just £55 – that’s a saving of over 75%.

Even better, if you’re a subscriber to The Box; LookFantastic’s monthly beauty subscription box service, you can save an extra £10 on the Valentine’s Day Edit and snap it up for just £45.

It makes a gorgeous present if your other half is into beauty, or is a great gift for a friend if you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day instead.

But who says you have to treat a loved one? Show yourself some TLC this Valentine’s Day, and use the LookFantastic Valentine’s Day Edit to enjoy some cult beauty favourites, and make up must-haves for a fraction of their usual cost.

It’s full of gorgeous treats, but our highlights include a nourishing Eve Lom Kiss Mix lip balm for kissable lips, the perfect neutral eyeshadow palette from Morphe with the 9T Neutral Territory Artistry Palette, plus Elemis’ radiance-boosting Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix moisturiser which is worth £85 alone.

Here’s exactly what’s inside the LookFantastic Valentine’s Day Edit:

Elemis Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix, full size, worth £85

Rodial Soft Focus Glow Booster Drops, full size, worth £75

Ciaté Velvet Lip Liner, full size, worth £18

Morphe Eye Got This 4-Piece Eye Brush Collection, full size, worth £9

Morphe 9T Neutral Territory Artistry Palette, full size, worth £13

Eve Lom Kiss Mix, full size, worth £20

Beauty Works Pearl Nourishing Argan Oil Mask, full size, worth £11.99

The edit also contains this luxe Eve Lom lip balm

Valentine’s Day Edit, £55 (Worth £231) from LookFantastic – buy here

Lookfantastic shoppers are big fans of the special-edition ‘The Box’ edits too, calling them an excellent way to save money on top beauty products.

One recent customer wrote about this Valentine’s Day box: “This is such great value for all the products inside! I cannot wait to use them all, the eyeshadow palette is beautiful – perfect for any occasion.”

Another planned to gift the box to herself, commenting: “Great value for money. Found some new goods which are now being part of my daily routine.”

However, you’ll need to shop quickly if you want to bag this bargain box though, as it won’t be on sale for long and we’re expecting it to sell fast – plus, Valentine’s Day is only a few weeks away.

