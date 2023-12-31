Loop Track, a mind-bending survival horror movie released earlier this month deals with the unknown of the New Zealand wilderness. The film, backed by Dark Sky Films, was shot in the New Zealand bush, and tells a twisty-turny tale of isolation and paranoia.

Director Thomas Sainsbury helped Dark Sky end ”Loop Track Week” by discussing the wildlife that could be in the lesser-charted regions of New Zealand.

A four-day journey turns into a fight for survival. This is a psychological thriller about Ian, who wants to get as far away from humanity as possible, into the New Zealand bush. Some other individuals get attached to him. And he has the feeling that they are being followed. Is that real, though?

The trailer gives you a taste of Loop Track’s spiral into paranoia.

Loop Track stars director Thomas Sainsbury alongside Hayden J. Weal (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey), Tawanda Manyimo (Ghost in the Shell, The Meg), Noa Campbell (The Umbrella Man), and Bianca Seinafo.

You can watch Loop Track on digital platforms now.