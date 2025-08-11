A driver was killed on Monday morning following a crash on the 60 freeway in Pomona.
A tire from a big rig came loose in traffic and smashed through the windshield of a white sedan in the eastbound lanes, fatally striking the driver, according to KABC. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near the South Garey Avenue offramp, according to logs from the California Highway Patrol.
Video from the scene showed firefighters working on the wreckage of a white sedan with the driverside windshield shattered and caved in with a big rig tire nearby.
1. The California Highway Patrol located a blue truck on the westbound 60 Freeway just west of Gary Avenue in Pomona. The driver of the truck had lost the rear driver’s side tire, which flew off and struck another vehicle, resulting in a fatality on the eastbound side of the freeway at Garey Avenue. 2. Officers located a brown Kia just east of Garey Avenue on the eastbound freeway. A second vehicle, identified as a white car with a crashed windshield, was found with an unresponsive driver inside. (KNN.NEWS)