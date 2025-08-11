A driver was killed on Monday morning following a crash on the 60 freeway in Pomona.

A tire from a big rig came loose in traffic and smashed through the windshield of a white sedan in the eastbound lanes, fatally striking the driver, according to KABC. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near the South Garey Avenue offramp, according to logs from the California Highway Patrol.

Video from the scene showed firefighters working on the wreckage of a white sedan with the driverside windshield shattered and caved in with a big rig tire nearby.