CI Games has announced that it is currently working on a patch to bring the Xbox version of Lords of the Fallen up to par with the PC and PlayStation versions.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the content creators who have worked with us to enable the rapid deployment of patches, updates, and performance improvements ahead of tomorrow’s exciting launch of Lords of the Fallen,” the developer said in a statement.

“As such, PC and PlayStation 5 players will be able to enjoy the game as intended. The Xbox version is currently being updated, bringing it to parity with the other platforms, and the patch will release over the coming days.”

Some players have said that the game suffers from technical issues on Xbox Series X, such as harsh frame rate drops and textures not loading in. It doesn’t seem like other platforms are experiencing these problems as often as Xbox is.

In IGN’s Lords of the Fallen review, we said, “Lords of the Fallen is a great soulslike, and its killer new idea of swapping between two versions of the world to solve puzzles and slay enemies is an excellent twist to set it apart from the pack. That concept is unfortunately hamstrung by numerous, highly annoying technical issues and weak boss fights, but awesome explorable areas and fantastic buildcrafting more than make up for those shortcomings.”

Lords of the Fallen releases on October 13 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

