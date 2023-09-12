LORRAINE Kelly had to say sorry on behalf of herself and Hollywood star Damien Lewis today after they both swore live on her ITV show.

Homeland star Damien made the gaffe while talking about how he came to release his first ever album of self-penned songs.

Lorraine Kelly was forced to apologise today on her ITV show

He said he met a number of “a*******s” along the way and Lorraine failed to give Damien, 52, a telling-off for his gaffe, before she repeated his sentence.

Moments later Lorraine, 63, held her hands up after seemingly being scolded herself by bosses in her earpeice.

She said: “I apologise, I apologise. But I’ll refrain from saying what I said.

“I thought that word was allowed?”

She then imitated her producers in the gallery, laughing as she added: “Everyobody watching me, ‘Ooh, they’re so offended.’ Not.”

Billions actor Damien secured a contract with Decca Records earlier this year and put out his debut album Mission Creep in June.

He’s made moves into music in recent years with a series of small live shows and today drops the first single from his record, called Down On The Bowery.

Damian is said to have channelled his heartache into the album two years after the death of his Peaky Blinders actress wife Helen McCrory.

Talking about writing it, Damian said: “I suddenly had a lot to say. People will judge if it’s any good or not, but for me it felt natural.”

He said he decided to make the album in lockdown having been a regular busker around Paris when he was younger.

The A-lister added: “I wanted the album to give a sense of a journey to this point – from busking ’til now.”

Decca also has Jeff Goldblum, who has successfully made the move from movies to music, on its books.