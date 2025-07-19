A car plowed into a crowd outside a Hollywood nightclub early Saturday, police said, injuring 30 people, with bystanders attacking and shooting the driver before he was detained by authorities.

The suspect was “undergoing surgery” and in stable condition, Lillian Carranza from the Los Angeles Police Department said.

“He is not free to leave, he is in the custody of Los Angeles Police Department,” Carranza told local news station KCAL, adding that police were looking into charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.