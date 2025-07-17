The Los Angeles Chargers will be the first NFL team to start training camp on Thursday, marking the official start of the league’s preseason calendar. Rookies and select players reported to camp last Saturday, with veterans arriving on Wednesday at the team’s facility in El Segundo, California.

The Chargers, along with the Detroit Lions – whose full squad reports by Saturday – are the first two teams to have their complete rosters on site. Both teams are preparing for the NFL/Hall of Fame Game, set for July 31 in Canton, Ohio, which will open the preseason.

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, who had offseason shoulder surgery after tearing his labrum early in 2024, announced he expects to be a full participant in camp. Despite the injury, Henley played all 17 regular-season games and the team’s lone playoff appearance, recording 147 tackles, one sack, one interception, and eight passes defended.

Running back Najee Harris, however, is likely to begin camp on the active/non-football injury list due to a minor eye injury sustained in a Fourth of July fireworks mishap. The 27-year-old was treated at Stanford hospital and is expected to be ready for the 2025 season. Harris signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with incentives and is projected to share backfield duties with rookie Omarion Hampton.

Live Events



Across the league, most teams will report by next Tuesday, including the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who face the Chargers in Brazil on September 5. This year, 29 teams will participate in joint practices, with the majority hosting camps close to home. Only six clubs will hold training camp at off-site locations.

