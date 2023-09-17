Can the Jets actually compete against the Cowboys without Aaron Rodgers? And can the Chiefs get back on track now that both Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are back in the lineup?

We’ve already had one Week 2 matchup take place, with the Philadelphia Eagles holding off the Minnesota Vikings offense and securing a 34-28 win to go 2-0. Sunday features some more exciting matchups, including a division rivalry game in Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals and a game of two teams in contrasting moods between Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions.

And in a twist, we get a doubleheader on Monday night with the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN 2 and Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN Plus.

Thanks to multiple streaming options, there’s a wide array of ways to watch NFL games this season. For those in the U.S., NFL Sunday Ticket will get you just about everything, though for an eyewatering price. For those who just want the highlights, there’s NFL RedZone. And if you only want local games on your phone, well, NFL Plus may be of interest.

Note: The methods for watching NFL games change often as the league signs new contracts and streaming services change their policies, so we’re always updating this guide with the latest broadcast info, as well as the current week’s schedule.

Paramount Plus shows select CBS Sunday afternoon games through both an NFL on CBS channel and your local CBS channel, though you need a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription to access games through your local CBS station on Paramount Plus. Similarly, Peacock offers all the Sunday Night Football games from NBC and ESPN Plus offers select Monday Night Football games from ESPN.

The only streaming service you need to subscribe to is Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is the home to Thursday Night Football during Weeks 2 to 17 and is also showing a Black Friday game that is new to this season. Even if you pass on the other streaming service, you may not want to skip Prime Video if you need some weekday football.