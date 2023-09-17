A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was shot in his patrol vehicle Saturday night, according to a department official.

The deputy was found “in medical distress” in front of the Palmdale station around 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said in a social media post.

The deputy, whose condition was not immediately clear, was rushed to a hospital.

An investigation is underway and the shooting is being treated as a crime, the official said.

Derek Hsieh, executive director of the Assn. for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, confirmed that the wounded deputy is a union member and said that his supporters are “still hoping for a good outcome” at the hospital.

“We’re going to support his family and colleagues and co-workers,” Hsieh added. “We’re also going to support the investigators who could potentially be conducting any type of operations if there’s a suspect.”