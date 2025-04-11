Hair loss affects millions of people around the world, with one of the most common types being a condition known as pattern hair loss, which impacts both men and women. This condition is mainly caused by hormonal changes, especially when the hormone testosterone is changed into another form called dihydrotestosterone, a more potent version of the hormone that affects hair follicles. This altered hormone shortens the hair growth period and causes hair roots to shrink, making hair thinner over time. Although some medications like minoxidil and finasteride are approved for treatment, they can have side effects and do not work for everyone. That is why scientists are now looking at new, gentler solutions that help increase blood flow to the scalp, which is known to support new hair growth.

Professor Sheila MacNeil and Dr. Muhammad Yar from University of Sheffield and COMSATS University Islamabad the tested whether a special sugar called 2-deoxy-D-ribose, a simple sugar that can influence cell behavior, could help grow back hair by boosting blood supply. Their study results were published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Pharmacology.

In their research, Professor MacNeil and Dr. Yar created a gel made from natural substances including sodium alginate, a gel-forming agent from seaweed often used in wound dressings; propylene glycol, a common ingredient in skincare products that helps retain moisture; and phenoxyethanol, a preservative used to prevent contamination. This was all mixed with 2-deoxy-D-ribose. They tested this on mice with hormone-related hair loss by applying the gel to their skin once a day for 20 days. The results were impressive: the mice that received the sugar-based gel showed noticeable hair regrowth, similar to what is usually seen with minoxidil, a commonly used hair treatment. The new hairs were longer, thicker, and more densely packed than those in untreated mice.

Microscopic examination of the skin confirmed that the treated mice had more hair roots in their active growth stage and that more small blood vessels had formed in the skin. “The 2-deoxy-D-ribose sodium alginate hydrogel increased hair development by elongating the anagen phase, which was shortened in androgenic alopecia,” Professor MacNeil noted. The anagen phase is the part of the hair cycle when hair is actively growing. In simple terms, the gel helped keep the hair in its growth mode for a longer time. It also improved the thickness of the hair roots and increased natural pigment in the hair, both of which are signs of healthier hair.

An unexpected result was that using both the sugar-based gel and minoxidil together did not produce better outcomes than using the gel alone. “No significant benefit was observed by applying a combination of minoxidil with 2-deoxy-D-ribose,” Dr. Yar stated, showing that the sugar compound might be strong enough to work on its own. This finding could be good news for people looking for new ways to treat hair loss without relying only on traditional drug treatments.

Professor MacNeil and Dr. Yar also pointed out that 2-deoxy-D-ribose might help with other kinds of hair loss, such as the kind caused by chemotherapy, which is a common side effect of cancer treatment. Since the sugar promotes the growth of tiny blood vessels that bring nutrients and oxygen to hair roots, it plays a vital role in supporting healthy hair growth. This could lead to new topical treatments—gels or creams applied to the skin—that are both safe and helpful.

While this early study was done in mice, it offers a hopeful look at what might be possible in humans. More testing will be needed to understand exactly how 2-deoxy-D-ribose works and to make sure it is safe and effective for people over the long term. Professor MacNeil and Dr. Yar believe that the sugar may work by increasing a natural protein in the body called vascular endothelial growth factor, which helps form new blood vessels. Learning more about how this process works might help develop even better treatments in the future, not just for hair growth but also for skin health overall.

Journal Reference

Anjum MA, Zulfiqar S, Chaudhary AA, Rehman IU, Bullock AJ, Yar M and MacNeil S. “Stimulation of hair regrowth in an animal model of androgenic alopecia using 2-deoxy-D-ribose.” Frontiers in Pharmacology, 2024; 15:1370833. DOI: https://doi.org/10.3389/fphar.2024.1370833

About the Authors

Professor Sheila MacNeil is a leading expert in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine at the University of Sheffield. With decades of experience in developing skin and tissue repair technologies, her work bridges materials science and clinical applications. She has contributed significantly to advancements in wound healing and bioengineered skin substitutes, often collaborating with interdisciplinary teams to bring lab-based discoveries closer to real-world treatments. Professor MacNeil is widely recognized for her commitment to translational science and patient-centered innovation.

Dr. Muhammad Yar is a biomedical materials scientist at COMSATS University Islamabad, known for his research on biomaterials that support healing and tissue regeneration. His work focuses on developing affordable, effective materials for use in wound care, drug delivery, and vascular health. He has a strong record of international collaboration and innovation, including patented technologies. Dr. Yar’s research continues to push the boundaries of accessible medical solutions, particularly in low-resource healthcare settings.